진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

What were the best K-dramas of 2025?

기사 요약: ‘중증외상센터’, ‘폭싹 속았수다’부터 ‘서울 자가에 대기업 다니는 김 부장 이야기’까지, 올 한 해 큰 사랑을 받은 한국 드라마를 되짚어본다.

[1] The year began strongly with Netflix’s January release of “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.” The medical drama follows genius surgeon Kang-hyuk (Ju Ji-hoon), balancing heroics with authentic surgical intensity. The drama gained traction by pairing its weighty, human-centered storylines with fantastical depictions of a hero doctor, which added moments of levity to the tension.

strongly: 강하게 *strong: adj. 강한, 힘센

genius: 천재; 특별한 재능

authentic: 진본인; 정확한

gain traction: 주목받기 시작하다

[2] If “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” set the tone, Netflix’s “When Life Gives You Tangerines” may have delivered one of the year’s biggest breakouts. Anchored by the Hallyu sensation pairing of IU and Park Bo-gum, the series was the cultural touchstone of the first half of 2025 — creating buzz as well as viewership with a story that resonated across ages and borders.

set the tone: 분위기를 정하다; 기조를 제시하다

anchored by: ~에 의해 진행되는, 닻을 내린, 핵심적 존재가 중심을 잡는 역할을 하는

sensation: 큰 반향을 일으킨 사람, 사건, 콘텐츠

touchstone: 기준

[3] Other streaming titles also left their mark. Disney+’s “Tempest,” starring Jun Ji-hyun and Kang Dong-won, ranked second worldwide among the over-the-top service's originals during its run. Domestically, though, the series struggled to sustain momentum, facing stiff competition and fading post-release discussion despite its some 50 billion won ($34 million) budget and A-list cast.

worldwide: 전세계적인

struggle: 힘겹게 ~하다

momentum: (일의 진행에 있어서의) 탄력; 가속도

stiff: 뻣뻣한, 딱딱한 *stiff competition 치열한 경쟁

[4] Later in the year, “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim,” starring Ryu Seung-ryong as an everyman facing unemployment, family life and office politics, struck a chord with viewers. It topped Netflix Korea’s TV chart while logging peak ratings of 7.6 percent with its grounded, relatable storytelling.

everyman: 평범한 사람

unemployment: 실직; 실업

strike a chord: 심금을 울리다, 공감을 불러일으키다

relatable: 공감 가능한; 연관있다고 느끼는

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10643642

