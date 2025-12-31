The government announced a set of measures Wednesday to help vulnerable people cope with a spike in heating and energy bills amid the winter cold.

The measures were unveiled during an economy-related ministers' meeting presided over by Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol amid growing public concern over rising heating costs, according to the finance ministry.

Vulnerable groups, including people with disabilities, national merit recipients and basic livelihood security beneficiaries, will receive discounts on electricity bills of up to 16,000 won ($11.10) per month and reductions in city gas bills of up to 148,000 won per month through March, the ministry said.

In addition, about 200,000 energy voucher recipient households that use kerosene or liquefied petroleum gas will receive an extra 147,000 won on average, raising total support to 514,000 won per household.

The government will also provide coal briquette vouchers worth 472,000 won per household to those using briquette boilers while supporting the replacement of outdated heating facilities for 3,000 households.

South Korea, which depends heavily on imports for energy, is particularly vulnerable to external price shocks, which often lead to rising energy bills. (Yonhap)