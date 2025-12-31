President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday thanked US President Donald Trump for the gift of a golden key to the White House, saying he hopes the symbolic present will help deepen the alliance between Seoul and Washington.

Lee shared a photo on his X account of himself looking at the golden key that Trump sent in return for the gifts he received during his visit to South Korea in October.

"Could this perhaps be the key to the White House?" Lee wrote in the post, which was written in both Korean and English. "I'm curious if I may use this key to let myself in if you happen to be away from your desk the next time I visit."

Trump handed the key to South Korea's ambassador to the US, Kang Kyung-wha, after she formally presented her credentials to him at the White House on Dec. 17, according to Lee's chief of staff, Kang Hoon-sik.

Photos show the key engraved with the phrase "Key to the White House" and displayed in a wooden case featuring an image of the presidential residence.

Lee said he wants to further enhance the alliance with the US based on the trust and friendship he shares with Trump.

"I look forward to an even stronger ROK-US alliance unlocked by this golden key, which embodies a mutual will to connect," he said, referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea. "Thank you, as always, for your constant friendship and deep trust."

During Trump's visit to the southeastern city of Gyeongju in late October ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Lee presented him with a replica of the Cheonmachong gold crown from the ancient Silla Kingdom and awarded him South Korea's highest state medal.

Trump is known to have personally designed the golden key as a ceremonial gift for special guests. Past recipients include Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and football star Cristiano Ronaldo. (Yonhap)