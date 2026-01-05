진행자: 간형우, Devin Whiting

When wealthy call themselves poor

기사 요약: 최근 소셜 미디어에서 유행하는 ‘가난 챌린지’를 두고, 실제로는 부유한 삶을 살면서 스스로를 가난하다고 표현하는 게시물들이 빈곤을 희화화한다는 비판이 제기되고 있다.

[1] A new South Korean social media trend that pairs conspicuous displays of wealth with ironic references to poverty is drawing backlash for trivializing economic hardship.

conspicuous: 두드러진

trivialize: 사소하게 만들다, 하찮아 보이게 만들다

[2] Dubbed the "poverty challenge," the trend involves users sharing photos or videos showcasing a luxurious lifestyle — including high-end cars, designer goods and expensive travel — while captioning the posts with phrases such as "this unbearable poverty" or "this exhausting life of poverty."

poverty: 가난

unbearable: 견딜 수 없는

exhausting: 진을 빼는

[3] Recent posts circulating online include images of instant noodles eaten in first class airline cabins described as “severe poverty,” a 15 million won ($11,000) Dior baby stroller framed as a purchase that left a family “broke,” and photos taken from the driver’s seat of luxury sports cars with designer watches visible, accompanied by captions lamenting the lack of money for fuel.

circulate: 순환하다, (소문 등이) 유포되다, 돌다

lament: 슬퍼하다, 한탄하다

[4] Online reaction has been largely negative. Many users questioned whether poverty should be used as a joke, saying the posts cross a line.

cross a line: 선을 넘다

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10644199

