진행자: 간형우, Devin Whiting
Coupang’s W1.7tr payout plan fails to quell public anger
기사 요약: 쿠팡이 최근 발생한 대규모 고객 정보 유출 사건과 관련해 1조 6,850억 원 규모의 보상안을 내놓았지만, 소비자 단체들은 이를 소비자를 기만하는 조치라며 비판했다.
[1] Coupang said Monday it will roll out a 1.685 trillion won ($1.2 billion) compensation package — worth roughly 10 percent of its quarterly sales — in an effort to restore customer trust after a major data breach.
compensation: 보상
restore: 회복하다
breach: 파기, 위반
[2] Starting Jan. 15, the company will distribute 50,000-won vouchers to 33.7 million users whose personal data was compromised in late November.
distribute: 나누어 주다
voucher: 상품권
compromise: 타협하다, 훼손하다
[3] Coupang’s compensation plan, however, drew sharp criticism from the Korean National Council of Consumer Organizations, which dismissed it as a superficial gesture aimed at easing public backlash rather than offering meaningful redress.
dismiss: 일축하다
superficial: 표면적인
backlash: 반발
redress: (n) 보상, 배상 (v) 바로잡다, 시정하다
[4] With a large portion of the vouchers usable only on less frequently used services, the group said the plan effectively pushes customers to spend more on Coupang’s platforms rather than providing substantive restitution for the breach.
substantive: 실질적인
restitution: 보상, 배상, 반환
기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10645026
[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]
아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2
네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404
팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638
hwkan@heraldcorp.com