SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of leading global technology and entertainment company Tencent, has been named a Leader in the recently released IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific AI-Enabled Front Office Conversational AI Software 2025 Vendor Assessment report (doc #AP52998625, November 2025).

Front office conversational AI brings intelligent, interactive capabilities that enhance user experiences and provide enterprises with end-to-end solutions from service to marketing, significantly improving operational efficiency. Today, it is one of the most representative application scenarios for generative AI.

As a pioneer in conversational AI, Tencent Cloud has accumulated rich experience in product application. For example, Tencent QiDian Customer Service leverages large language models (LLMs) and its proprietary Agent Development Platform (ADP) to power service chatbots for clients like DHL-Sinotrans, reducing daily manual service requests by 200 and increasing chatbot resolution rate from 69% to 74%.

To further elevate interactive experiences, Tencent Cloud AI Digital Human, also built on large language models, features precise intent recognition and lifelike, real-time interactions. This technology has already been deployed by global organizations such as Singapore Changi Airport and the Offshore Company of Vector Group, the world's sixth largest (and Asia's leading) PR company, optimizing their customer experiences.

Tencent Cloud's Agent Development Platform (ADP) leverages Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), workflow orchestration, and multi-agent frameworks to help businesses rapidly build sophisticated AI agents. These agents go beyond answering questions to autonomously execute complex tasks like identity verification, cross-system order tracking, and database queries. The time from application development to launch has been reduced to as little as three minutes. Tencent Cloud's ADP is now widely deployed and has been making real-world impact across sectors such as public affairs, media, and retail, with its capabilities accessible globally via Tencent Cloud's international platform.

For instance, Huazhu Group, a world-class hotel group operating in 19 countries with over 12,000 hotels and 290 million members, partnered with Tencent Cloud's ADP to create a "24/7 Digital Butler" within its app—Huaxia AI. Capable of handling complex tasks such as information inquiries, order management, guest requests, and in-room IoT controls, this digital butler significantly enhances the hotel's operational efficiency.

Similarly, in the financial sector, Tencent Cloud collaborated with a leading securities firm to launch an "Intelligent Investment Assistant." Designed to address investor queries, the assistant can provides information such as company earnings reports, industry trends, market hotspots, and historical stock performance—along with in-depth analysis. To date, the assistant has processed nearly 2 million queries, helping the securities firm achieve a 3x month-over-month increase in user penetration.

Tencent Cloud's conversational AI footprint now extends across the Asia-Pacific region, with significant adoption in Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. These solutions are driving digital transformation in sectors such as automotive manufacturing, cross-border logistics, pharmaceutical retail, and financial insurance. By integrating AI conversation into the essential services such as retail, dining, hospitality, and transportation of daily life, Tencent Cloud is making interactions more efficient while maintaining a human-centric approach.

In order to provide solutions tailored to local languages, cultures, and compliance needs, Tencent Cloud has established local teams and technical support centers across the globe, ensuring global enterprises receive responsive, localized service. Looking forward, Tencent Cloud will continue to deepen the integration of AI technology with industry-specific scenarios, offering more intelligent, adaptive, and fine-tuned products and services to help enterprises worldwide harness the power of AI and thrive in the intelligent era.

