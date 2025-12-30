South Korea's Cabinet on Tuesday approved the promulgation of a bill aimed at combating fake news by allowing those targeted by false information online to seek punitive damages of up to five times the losses suffered.

The Cabinet also greenlighted the launch of special tribunals dedicated to crimes related to ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law imposition in December 2024. Following promulgation, at least two special tribunals will be established — one under the Seoul Central District Court and the other under the Seoul High Court.

Both measures were considered contentious, as the ruling Democratic Party of Korea unilaterally passed the bills in parliament last week without the consent of opposition parties. Liberal parties, including the Democratic Party, joined forces to override the main opposition People Power Party's attempts to block the two bills through filibusters.

In particular, the fake news bill set to take effect in July next year — a revision to the Information and Communications Network Act — was approved despite calls for President Lee Jae Myung to veto it during the Cabinet meeting he convened.

According to the government, the bill allows punitive damages against media outlets and channels that spread false information for financial gain. The exact outlets subject to this penalty would be determined by presidential decree. The promulgated bill also toughens criminal punishment for defamation through false information, raising the maximum fine to 70 million won ($48,750) from the previous 50 million won. The clause on the maximum jail term of seven years will remain unchanged.

People Power Party Floor Leader Rep. Song Eon-seog said Tuesday morning that the party will weigh all available options if Lee fails to veto the two bills, including filing complaints with the Constitutional Court.

The bills were approved at the first Cabinet meeting held at the Cheong Wa Dae presidential compound since its official relocation back from a site in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Monday.

During the meeting, Lee called for mergers of state-run bodies and instructed a joint investigation by police and the prosecution into influence-peddling scandals linked to religious entities.

The liberal president also stressed social unity amid heated debate over his nomination of former right-wing lawmaker Lee Hye-hoon as Minister of Budget and Planning.

“Once those who like the blue color rise to power, it does not mean they can turn the entire society blue,” Lee said.