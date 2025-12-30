National museum merchandise 'MU:DS' hits all-time sales high of W40b

Amid a surge of interest in Korean culture, merchandise sold by South Korea’s national museums has reached an all-time high, with annual sales surpassing 40 billion won, according to museum officials.

The National Museum Foundation of Korea said Tuesday that annual sales of MU:DS, its cultural merchandise brand, had recently surpassed the 40 billion–won mark ($27.8 million) — a first since the foundation was established in 2004.

The milestone comes just two months after sales exceeded 30 billion won for the first time in October. Officials described the figure as a preliminary estimate, with final totals expected to increase once nationwide offline shop sales, online purchases and licensing revenue are fully tallied.

MU:DS, combining the words “museum” and “goods,” draws inspiration from traditional artifacts housed at the National Museum of Korea and its regional branches. Bestselling items include a color-changing soju glass modeled after the three tipsy scholars depicted in Kim Hong-do’s painting “Welcome Feast Hosted by the Pyeongan Governor” (late 18th century); a miniature of the Great Gilt-Bronze Incense Burner of Baekje; and a miniature replica of the Pensive Bodhisattva, known to be owned by RM of BTS.

Sales accelerated sharply this year, riding a broader wave of enthusiasm for Korean culture. Monthly revenue averaged around 2 billion won from April through June but jumped to nearly 5 billion won in July and surpassed that figure again in August. Over just two months, MU:DS products generated more than 10 billion won in sales.

Museum officials attributed the momentum in part to renewed global attention on Korean heritage following the June release of the Netflix animated series “KPop Demon Hunters,” which sparked fresh curiosity about traditional motifs and imagery featured in the film.

Sales remained robust through the fall, topping 4 billion won each month from September through November, and are reported to have exceeded that level again in December.

The popularity of MU:DS has also reshaped museum-going itself. The National Museum of Korea recorded more than 6 million visitors this year as of Dec. 11, which was the highest figure since the institution opened in 1945.

The foundation is now expanding into overseas markets. MU:DS products were showcased in Japan at the Osaka-Kansai World Expo in May, and in October, the brand opened its first permanent promotional space at the Korean Cultural Center in Hong Kong.

Next year, to mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties between South Korea and France, the foundation plans to collaborate with GrandPalais Rmn, a public institution under France’s Culture Ministry that oversees the Grand Palais and its programming, on a joint product line themed around the concept of the smile. Proposed items would draw on iconic works such as the Louvre’s "Mona Lisa" and Korea’s Pensive Bodhisattva.