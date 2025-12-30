For Choi Yoo-jin, president of Korea's Institute of Nation Brand Promotion, the rise of “K” brands in multiple industries is no longer a passing trend, but a marker of national value.

“Right now, globally, anything with a ‘K’ attached to it is considered big,” Choi told The Korea Herald during an interview on the sidelines of Seoul Vibe, a networking event bringing together influencers active both in Korea and abroad, at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul.

“When you add ‘K’ to a brand, it immediately carries more value. That’s how strong Korea’s national brand has become.”

That shift in perception, she explained, motivated the institute to create opportunities for international influencers to engage directly with Korean small and medium-sized enterprises based in Seoul, particularly in food and beauty.

“Mid-sized and large Korean companies already have many chances to market themselves globally,” she said. “But small and medium-sized businesses don’t. We wanted this event to become a space where global influencers could directly experience these products.”

She noted that some of the products showcased had already been recognized through Seoul-related award programs, adding that the aim was to help lesser-known brands reach international audiences in a more natural and sustainable way.

“When influencers come to events such as this, they don’t just see the products and go — they experience them,” the institution head added.

“They can then introduce (the products) through their own social media channels or take them back to their countries and share with others. We wanted to create opportunities where products can be introduced, purchased and circulated through many online platforms, including those beyond the knowledge of Korean brand representatives.”

She also emphasized that Korea’s rising credibility on the global stage has become a key factor driving the competitiveness of its products.

“South Korea has become a country people trust, with more people recognizing Korean products and thinking very highly of them, compared to the past when Korean-made goods were far less known,” Choi mentioned.

“That change shows how much Korea’s image has grown. Our products sell well overseas because the country itself is trusted. To me, that shows national strength, and it’s something I’m very proud of.”