Marking 40 years since its entry into the US market, Hyundai Motor Group is entering a new phase as it seeks to sustain growth amid shifting global conditions.

Hyundai first entered the US in 1986 with the export of the Excel, its first front-wheel-drive passenger car produced at the Ulsan plant. Priced aggressively, the model sold more than 160,000 units in its debut year and exceeded 260,000 units the following year, quickly capturing the attention of American consumers.

Early success, however, was followed by challenges. Quality issues and an underdeveloped service network weighed on the brand’s reputation, threatening its market foothold. In response, then-Chair Chung Mong-koo launched a sweeping overhaul centered on quality and reliability, most notably introducing the industry-shaking 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty in 1999 — a move that reshaped perceptions of Korean automakers in the US.

The strategy proved decisive. Hyundai steadily rebuilt trust, earning consistent recognition for quality and safety. This year, Hyundai Motor Group vehicles received the highest number of Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ awards from the US Insurance Institute for Highway Safety for the second consecutive year. The automaker also topped J.D. Power’s 2025 Initial Quality Study among 17 global automakers, reinforcing its reputation for reliability.

Under Executive Chair Chung Euisun, Hyundai has continued to build on that foundation. The group has been named World Car of the Year for four consecutive years, and its leadership has gained global recognition. To mark its centennial, Automotive News recently named founder Chung Ju-yung, former Chair Chung Mong-koo and current Chair Chung Euisun among the most influential figures in automotive history.

“Chairman Chung Ju-yung’s customer-first philosophy and Chairman Chung Mong-koo’s unwavering focus on quality and safety remain at the core of Hyundai Motor Group,” Chung Euisun said. “Those values continue to guide our future.”

Hyundai’s momentum in the US remains strong. From January to November this year, the company sold approximately 896,000 vehicles, putting it on track for a third consecutive record year despite headwinds including tariff pressures, shifting EV demand and intensifying global competition.

To reinforce its long-term presence, Hyundai is accelerating localization. In March, the group opened its Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Georgia, laying the groundwork for an annual production capacity of 1.2 million vehicles. It has also committed to investing $21 billion in the US by 2028 across vehicles, parts, logistics and future mobility technologies.

“With the US market serving as both its largest export destination and a testing ground for future technologies, Hyundai’s ability to adapt under Chair Chung’s leadership will be critical as it seeks to turn four decades of progress into a new era of global growth,” an industry official said.