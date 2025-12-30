The National Assembly was set to convene a plenary session Tuesday to vote on a confirmation motion for a nominee to head the state audit agency, along with other motions.

Parliament is expected to take up the confirmation motion for Kim Ho-cheol, nominee for chair of the Board of Audit and Inspection, a day after holding a confirmation hearing as required by law.

Kim, a human rights lawyer, was nominated by President Lee Jae Myung for the BAI chair post earlier this month. His nomination is subject to parliamentary approval.

During the confirmation hearing Monday, Kim said he would consider revamping BAI's internal oversight units to bolster the agency's self-policing functions and restore public trust.

The BAI has been at the center of a political controversy in recent years, with critics claiming the institution had been used for politically motivated audits under previous administrations.

Kim vowed to fend off undue external interference and pressure to ensure the agency carries out its duties with independence and neutrality. (Yonhap)