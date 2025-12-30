Samsung Electronics Co. has supplied advanced automotive processors for electric vehicles produced by BMW AG, industry sources said Tuesday, marking a breakthrough in the expansion of the South Korean tech giant's automotive parts portfolio.

According to the sources, Samsung Electronics provided the Exynos Auto V720 chips for BMW's new iX3 EVs, becoming a key semiconductor partner for the German automaker's software-defined vehicle program.

The new iX3 is a midsize electric sport utility vehicle built on BMW's advanced EV platform, the Neue Klasse. Introduced in September, the model is scheduled to be released in South Korea in the second half of 2026.

The sources said Samsung Electronics is also expected to supply Exynos chips for other next-generation BMW EVs, as well as conventional models.

In particular, Samsung reportedly plans to supply the Exynos Auto V920 processors for upcoming next-generation BMW 7-series models, the sources added.

The Exynos Auto lineup powers in-vehicle infotainment systems in automobiles, delivering navigation information and high-quality multimedia content.

Samsung previously supplied Exynos processors to Audi and Volkswagen in 2019 and 2021, respectively. (Yonhap)