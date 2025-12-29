South Korea has confirmed two additional cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza at poultry farms in central and southwestern regions, bringing the total number of cases this season to 26, authorities said Monday.

The latest cases were detected at a duck farm in the county of Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province, and at a chicken farm in Naju, South Jeolla Province, according to the Central Disaster Management Headquarters.

Authorities have restricted entry to the farms, and begun culling poultry and investigating the outbreaks.

They have also ordered a temporary standstill on relevant facilities and farming vehicles in the affected areas. (Yonhap)