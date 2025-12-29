Hanwha Aerospace Co. said Monday it will sign a third-stage contract with the Polish arms procurement agency to export its Chunmoo multiple launch rocket systems to the European nation.

The 5.6 trillion-won ($3.9 billion) deal to provide the 80-kilometer-range guided missile, known as the CGR-080, will be signed in Warsaw between Poland's Armament Agency and a consortium consisting of Hanwha Aerospace and Hanwha WB Advanced System, according to Hanwha Aerospace.

HWB is a joint venture between Hanwha Aerospace and WB Group, Poland's largest defense company.

The latest contract builds on two previous deals in 2022 and 2024. The first-stage deal in 2022 was valued at 5.03 trillion won, while the second-stage deal in 2024 was valued at 2.2 trillion won.

President Lee Jae Myung's chief of staff, Kang Hoon-sik, will attend the signing ceremony, along with senior government officials from both countries, including South Korea's Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Hyun-jong; Lee Yong-cheol, minister of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration; and Poland's Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz. (Yonhap)