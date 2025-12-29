GS Group Chair Huh Tae-soo called on the conglomerate to lead change rather than react to it, pledging to make the business impact of artificial intelligence visible next year.

In his New Year’s message on Monday, Huh said the business environment in 2025 had grown more challenging amid accelerating global supply chain shifts and rapid advances in AI.

Huh warned that uncertainty would likely persist into 2026 and urged the group to reinforce the competitiveness of its core businesses as the starting point to sail over global volatility.

“Amid an ongoing low oil price trend and the possibility of slowing demand, structural challenges facing the energy and chemical industries are unlikely to be resolved in the near future,” he said. “Without maintaining the competitiveness of our existing businesses, no future can be guaranteed.”

Huh said the shifting market environment also presented clear opportunities. Rising electricity demand driven by AI adoption, accelerating energy transition, increased investment in AI and semiconductors, and demographic changes are reshaping the business landscape, he noted.

“If we consolidate the group’s capabilities, we can secure new opportunities and achieve market-leading competitiveness,” he said.

Huh also set a concrete goal for the group’s AI strategy, saying 2026 should mark the first year in which AI-driven initiatives deliver measurable business results.

“We have experimented with new approaches using AI as a tool,” he said. “Now we must combine our field-based expertise with physical AI technologies and demonstrate business impact through bold partnerships.”

“The greater the uncertainty, the clearer our direction must be,” Huh added. “We should focus on where GS excels and prove change through execution and results.”