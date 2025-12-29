North Korea's show of force is continuing, with the regime testing long-range strategic cruise missiles in the West Sea on Sunday.

According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency on Monday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the launch, where he stressed the need to maintain readiness.

The KCNA quoted him as saying the regime needs to "constantly test and demonstrat the reliability and rapid response of components of nuclear deterrence."

He added that the regime would continue to focus on "unlimited and continuous development of nuclear power."

With the missiles reportedly cruising for 10,199 and 10,203 seconds, or about 2 hours and 50 minutes, their range likely extends over Japan.

Kim has recently engaged in consecutive military activities, including a missile test, inspecting a nuclear-powered submarine project, and directing expanded missile and artillery production.

KCNA said the exercise aimed to assess the counterattack readiness of long-range missile units, familiarize troops with operational procedures, and verify the reliability of precision strikes.

South Korea detected multiple missile launches from North Korea near Pyongyang and warned of possible further tests around year-end. Earlier this week, North Korea showcased progress on its first nuclear-powered submarine.

Efforts by the international community, including negotiations, have failed to halt North Korea’s nuclear and missile development. Since 2009, the regime has refused to return to talks or abide by previous agreements, and meetings with former US President Donald Trump in 2018 and 2019 did little to change its pace.

While UN sanctions ban ballistic missiles, cruise missiles remain legal but still pose a threat due to their low-altitude, maneuverable flight.