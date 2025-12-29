Ryu Jin, chair of the Federation of Korean Industries and head of Poongsan Group, cast 2026 as a turning point for South Korea’s expanding role in global supply chains, amid advances in artificial intelligence and mobility, and supply-chain realignment.

In his New Year’s address Monday, Ryu said the global economy is entering a reconfiguration phase, with technology and rule-setting increasingly shaping national competitiveness.

“Korea must pursue a major economic transition and usher in a ‘new K-industry’ era,” Ryu said, calling for a shift beyond “Made in Korea” toward “Innovated in Korea” through bolder approaches, regulatory reform and renewed private sector dynamism.

For the FKI, Ryu outlined broad objectives for the new year.

“We will pursue institutional reforms to bolster competitiveness in emerging growth areas such as artificial intelligence and lay out public-private road maps for future industries,” Ryu said, adding that the federation aims to act as a platform for redesigning the industrial system.

Ryu also highlighted the need to build a growth ecosystem that enables Korea’s next generation of startups and venture firms to grow into large, competitive enterprises.

“As we develop a longer-term vision and strategy for Korea’s role as a global leader, we will deepen partnerships with major economies including the US and Japan to adapt to changes in the global trade order,” he added.