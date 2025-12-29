The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry aims to turn 2026 into a year of sustained, higher-quality growth following a gradual economic recovery in 2025, Chair Chey Tae-won, who also serves as chair of SK Group, said in his New Year’s address Monday.

The pressing task, according to Chey, is to ensure that the economic rebound does not stall.

“Rather than settle for a short-term rebound, the focus now must be on a comprehensive strategy to raise both the pace and the level of growth,” Chey said, adding that improving regulatory predictability and easing structural burdens are essential to sustaining corporate expansion.

Chey cast the chamber as a conduit between business and policymakers, tasked with relaying company feedback into policy debates, while spotlighting the need to cultivate new growth engines.

“Artificial intelligence, digital transformation and green transformation are not just challenges but growth opportunities that will shape Korea’s long-term competitiveness,” Chey said. To compete globally, Korea will need the speed and execution capacity to sustain large-scale investment, he explained.

He also pointed to regional economic revitalization as a platform for both renewed growth and social problem-solving. “Regions should serve as testing grounds for regulatory innovation to bolster future industries and tackle structural challenges,” Chey said.