Tomorrow X Together reached the 100 million stream mark on Spotify with “Beautiful Strangers” as of Saturday, label Big Hit Music said Monday.

The five-piece act now has 18 songs that have accomplished the feat.

“Beautiful Strangers" is the focus track from its fourth full-length album, “The Star Chapter: Together.” The LP was released in July and sold over 1.76 million copies in its first week. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 3 and spent three more weeks on the main albums chart.

Over the weekend, the fivesome went live in Fukuoka for the third stop of its five-city “Act: Tomorrow” dome tour in Japan. It will continue the Asian leg of the tour in January, with remaining stops in Hong Kong, Singapore, Taipei and Kuala Lumpur.