President Lee Jae Myung on Monday made his first commute to Cheong Wa Dae after the official completion of the presidential office's relocation back to the historic compound.

Passing the main gate at around 9:10 a.m., Lee held a brief meeting over tea with his aides in the main hall of the compound, also known as the Blue House. Lee was also scheduled to go to the National Crisis Management Center inside the compound to inspect the national defense readiness posture.

In the early hours of Monday, the presidential flag, depicting two phoenixes and a rose of sharon, was hoisted in Cheong Wa Dae.

Ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol moved the presidential office to the headquarters of the Ministry of National Defense upon his inauguration in May 2022, leaving behind the compound that had been home to the to the presidency since 1948.

Since taking office in June this year, Lee has pushed ahead with relocation back to Cheong Wa Dae.

Upon Lee's first commute Monday, the presidential office will again be referred to as Cheong Wa Dae.