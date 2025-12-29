President Lee Jae Myung is set to make his first commute to work at Cheong Wa Dae on Monday, following the formal relocation of the presidential office to the historic compound about seven months after he took office.

At midnight, a presidential flag bearing two phoenixes was raised, formally restoring the name Cheong Wa Dae.

At Cheong Wa Dae, Lee was scheduled to meet with his aides over tea at the main building, in a session that will be open to the media. He will then visit the National Crisis Management Center inside the complex to review military readiness.

Lee's main office will be in the Yeomin Building complex, about 500 meters from the main building that houses senior aides and staff, which is expected to help promote closer communication with officials.

The iconic main building with its blue roof will mainly be used for formal events, such as summits and credential ceremonies.

Lee's predecessor, former ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, had moved the office to the defense ministry compound in Seoul's Yongsan district when he took office in 2022.

On Sunday, the Presidential Security Service said it had completed joint security inspections with 14 agencies, including the National Intelligence Service, the police and the military.

The checks covered key facilities at Cheong Wa Dae and nearby mountains, focusing on wiretapping risks and information and communications systems.