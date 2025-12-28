GYEONGSAN, North Gyeongsang Province -- Five family members were found dead at two different apartments in the southeastern city of Gyeongsan on Sunday, police said.

The five were identified as a man in his 40s and his wife, son and parents, according to the Gyeongsan Police Station, which responded to a call from an acquaintance of the deceased man.

The bodies were discovered at 11:15 a.m., with only the man's father found dead at his own apartment different from where the other four were found.

The acquaintance told police he had received a text message from the man expressing despair about his situation and asking that he help sort out unfinished business.

No notes or signs of foul play were found, police said, adding an autopsy is scheduled to be performed on the bodies to determine the exact cause of death.

Signs that the man had committed suicide were reportedly evident at the scene.