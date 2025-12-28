Nearly eight out of 10 dog meat farms in South Korea have shut down, government data showed Sunday, marking a sharp decline that sets the stage for the country’s complete ban on dog meat consumption by 2027.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on Sunday, around 78 percent of registered dog meat farms — 1,204 out of 1,537 — had ceased operations as of Dec. 21. The closures follow the implementation of a special law banning dog meat consumption, which came into effect in August 2024.

Over half of the farms originally scheduled to close in 2026 and 2027 opted to shut down earlier than planned, the ministry explained.

Officials attribute the acceleration in closures to growing public support for the ban, financial incentives for early shutdowns and active encouragement from local governments.

The current pace of closures suggests the government is on course to complete the phaseout of dog meat farming by the law’s full implementation date of February 2027.

“We call on the remaining farms to actively cooperate with the government’s efforts and contribute to Korea’s transformation into an animal welfare–conscious nation,” said a ministry official.

In coordination with local governments, the ministry is offering assistance to farmers shifting to alternative forms of livestock production, including financing for facility upgrades and advisory services. Regulators are also intensifying inspections to deter the resumption of dog farming.