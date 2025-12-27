Hallasan, South Korea's highest mountain at the center of the southern resort island of Jeju, was covered with snow on Saturday.

Visitors there relished the stunning snowy landscapes near the 1,100 Highland Rest Area that sits on the western slope of the mountain, located over 6 kilometers west of Baengnokdam Lake at its peak. The rest area is accessible by car.

According to the weather authorities, Jeju Island was forecast to experience snowfall of up to 15 centimeters starting on Friday. Photos courtesy of Yonhap