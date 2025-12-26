North Korea and Russia are jointly developing new tourism programs, a Russian news agency reported Friday, citing Russia's natural resources minister.

"We are working on the development of new tourism programs. I am confident that we will also move on to joint projects to create tourism infrastructure," RIA Novosti quoted Minister Alexander Kozlov as saying.

Kozlov currently co-chairs the North Korea-Russia Intergovernmental Committee for Cooperation in Trade, Economy, Science and Technology.

Kozlov said the two countries are paying special attending to developing transport links needed in increasing tourist flows, referring to the recent opening of a direct rail line between Pyongyang and Moscow, and the launch of the Pyongyang-Moscow air route.

The minister noted that tourists from Russia to North Korea more than doubled in 2024 and 2025 compared with the pre-COVID-19 period, with about 4,000 Russians visiting the North last year and an estimated 7,000 this year.

He attributed the growth to rising interest in the Masikryong ski resort, as well as the newly opened Wonsan Kalma coastal region.

"Given the region's unique cultural and natural features, we believe that in 2026 we will once again see an increase in these figures," the minister was quoted as saying. (Yonhap)