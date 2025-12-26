Shinsegae I&C, the information technology (IT) arm of retail giant Shinsegae Group, said Friday the personal data of about 80,000 employees and subcontractors had been breached, but no customer information was compromised.

"We have confirmed that personal data of our employees and staff working at our subcontractors has been leaked from our internal intranet system," the IT company said in a notice to the press about a data breach case.

The affected information includes corporate ID numbers, names, departments and IP addresses of Shinsegae group employees and staff from subcontractors of Shinsegae I&C, the company said.

No personal data of customers was compromised, the company added.

Shinsegae first detected the data breach Wednesday and reported it to the Korea Internet & Security Agency on Friday afternoon.

The IT unit under Shinsegae said it has launched an emergency inspection and took protective measures as soon as the data leak was identified.

A malware infection was reportedly behind the data breach, though the exact cause is not yet known.

"We are currently investigating the exact cause of the incident," a Shinsegae official said.

Shinsegae is a major retailer in South Korea, operating department stores, duty-free stores, discount store chain E-Mart and coffee franchise Starbucks. (Yonhap)