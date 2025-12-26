Rock band Chrocktikal is set to debut on Jan. 15, adding another co-ed group to the Korean music scene.

Siyeon, the main vocalist of Dreamcatcher, will join the lineup as she embarks on a new artistic journey. The four-member band, consisting of bassist Lee Jun-young, drummer Je Gwan-woo and producer Lee Won-seok as members, is set to make their official debut with its first EP, “We Break, You Awake.”

The band’s name combines three words: the sharpness behind the word “Chrome,” the explosive energy that comes from the word “rock” and the decisiveness symbolized by the word “kal,” Korean for knife or blade.

True to its name, Chrocktikal aims to carve out a bold and distinctive musical identity, rooted in direct expression and raw edge.

Siyeon will serve not only as the band’s vocalist but also as a producer on the upcoming albums. Given her extensive experience in the rock genre throughout Dreamcatcher’s career, expectations remain high for how her talents will work in shaping the band’s sound.

Chrocktikal’s first album will be released through all major music streaming platforms at 6 p.m., with other promotional content set to roll out in the coming weeks.