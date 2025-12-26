A man in his 50s was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting a female karaoke bar employee with a hammer in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, police said Friday.

The Namyangju Bukbu Police Station said the suspect, identified only by his surname, A, is being investigated on charges of aggravated injury.

According to police, the man repeatedly struck the victim, a woman in her 60s, on the head with a hammer he was carrying at around 8:50 p.m. Thursday inside a karaoke bar in the Jingeon district of Namyangju.

Officers were dispatched after another employee reported the attack and arrested the suspect at the scene.

The victim was transported to a hospital by emergency responders and is receiving medical treatment.

Police said they are questioning the suspect to determine the motive and circumstances of the attack and plan to seek a warrant for his formal arrest.