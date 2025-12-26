Joohoney of Monsta X released a list of songs on his second solo EP, due out on Jan. 5, via his agency Starship Entertainment on Friday.

The EP titled “Insanity” will include seven songs, from the prerelease track “Push” -- which was dropped on Monday featuring Rei of Ive -- to the focus track “Sting,” which samples a 1974 audio clip of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali and his memorable phrase “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.”

Monsta X gave its last performance of 2025 at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour in Miami last week. The repertoire included “Do What I Want,” which was released in August ahead of the group's 13th EP “The X.” Joohoney wrote the melody of the single, which was picked as one of “The 30 Best K-Pop Tracks of 2025” by British magazine Dazed.