A special counsel team on Friday sought a 10-year prison term for former President Yoon Suk Yeol over obstruction of justice and other charges related to his December 2024 imposition of martial law.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team requested the sentence during the final hearing of Yoon's related trial at the Seoul Central District Court.

The trial centers on charges the former president obstructed justice by blocking investigators from detaining him in January, violated the rights of nine Cabinet members who were not called to a meeting to review his martial law plan, and drafted and destroyed a revised proclamation after the decree was lifted.

Yoon is also standing three other trials in connection with his failed martial law bid, including over charges he led an insurrection.

The obstruction of justice trial will be the first to conclude, and the court previously said it will likely deliver a verdict on Jan. 16, two days before Yoon's arrest is set to expire.

Yoon's lawyers had argued the verdict should be delivered after the insurrection trial concludes, but the judge dismissed the claim.

The insurrection trial is scheduled to wrap up in early January at the earliest, in which case a verdict could come around February. (Yonhap)