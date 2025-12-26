North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has unveiled a plan to build new munitions factories to expand the production capacity of missiles and shells, stressing that raising their production is critical in bolstering the war deterrent, state media reported Friday.

The report came a day after the North's state media said Kim had inspected an 8,700-ton "nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine" under construction.

The North's leader ordered expanding the production capacity of missiles and shells during his visit to major munitions industry enterprises as he inspected the missile and shell production in the fourth quarter, according to the Korean Central News Agency. It did not elaborate on the date of his inspection or the factories' locations.

Kim noted plans to construct new munitions factories will be decided at the upcoming party congress, stressing the importance of modernizing the munitions industry, according to the KCNA.

"In order to satisfy the prospective demands of the missile and artillery forces of the Korean People's Army, it is necessary to continuously raise the level of modernization of the munitions industry by establishing new munitions industry enterprises as planned," Kim said, according to the KCNA.

"In particular, the missile and shell production sector is of paramount importance in bolstering up the war deterrent," he added.

Kim's entourage included Jo Chun-ryong, a party secretary, and Kim Jong-sik, the first vice director in charge of the munitions industry at the Workers' Party of Korea.

His inspection appears to be aimed at reviewing the accomplishments in the defense sector ahead of the ninth party congress set for early next year.

The North's leader has consistently called for expanding the production of missiles and shells during his visits to key munitions factories, raising speculation that the move was related to the North's weapons exports to Russia.

Since North Korea has sent around 15,000 troops to support Russia's war with Ukraine, Kim has highlighted the need to modernize conventional weapons and strengthen combat capabilities.

Seoul's unification ministry said Kim's latest military-related inspections were aimed at internally touting the accomplishments in the defense sector and defending the push to strengthen its nuclear and defense capabilities. (Yonhap)