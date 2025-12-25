Personal information of employees at Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-largest carrier, has been leaked in a suspected hacking attempt into the intranet, but data of its customers was not compromised, the company said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Asiana internally posted an emergency notice that said an external hacking attempt was made on the company's intranet the previous day.

The information suspected to have been leaked included the names and phone numbers of around 10,000 Asiana executives and employees as well as staff members at its affiliated firms. Their intranet accounts, encrypted passwords and email addresses were also leaked.

But Asiana said it has confirmed no personal information of its customers has been leaked.

"As soon as the company identified the data leak, it has immediately denied illegal access (to its system)," an official at Asiana said, adding the company has been taking necessary measures to protect related data, including a change in the intranet passwords. (Yonhap)