E-commerce giant Coupang Inc. said Thursday it has recovered all leaked personal information involving approximately 3,000 customers, adding that no data has been transferred to anyone outside the company.

A former employee used stolen security keys to access basic customer information from approximately 33 million accounts, Coupang said in a press release.

However, data from only about 3,000 accounts was actually saved and later deleted by the suspect.

An internal investigation found no evidence that any customer data was shared with or transmitted to third parties, the company said, adding it has also secured all devices used to access and store customer information, including a hard drive.

The accessed information included customers' names, email addresses, phone numbers, home addresses and other details, according to the company.

Coupang stressed that there was no breach of sensitive information, such as payment information, login credentials or customs clearance numbers.

(Yonhap)