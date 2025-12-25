LG Electronics will debut a new home robot named LG CLOiD at CES 2026 in Las Vegas next month, signaling a renewed push into home robotics as part of its long-term growth strategy.

The company released a teaser video on its global social media channels on Thursday, revealing the robot’s name and core capabilities in assisting indoor household chores. The footage shows the robot using five-fingered hands to pick up household items and interacting with people through gestures such as a fist bump, underscoring its focus on human-like interaction.

The company said it will unveil the robot at the global tech show, which takes place Jan. 6-9.

“At CES 2026, we will showcase LG’s efforts toward realizing our ‘Zero Labor Home’ vision, including the LG CLOiD home robot,” said Baek Seung-tae, head of LG Electronics’ HS Company, a unit in charge of home appliance solutions.

Equipped with two arms and five fingers on each hand, CLOiD is designed to carry out delicate, human-like movements suited to homes built around human ergonomics, the company explained.

“The robot is optimized for domestic chores and is capable of operating within typical living environments without major modification,” the company said.

LG CLOiD is also powered by artificial intelligence to recognize and learn its surroundings, adapt to residents’ schedules and lifestyles, and control connected LG AI appliances to provide personalized care, LG said.

LG has been accelerating investment in robotics, identifying the indistry as a “clear future” growth business. As part of a recent organizational overhaul, the company established a dedicated robotics research center under its Home Appliance & Solution unit, dubbed HS Robotics Lab, consolidating home robot-related capabilities that had previously been scattered across the group.

LG has also stepped up collaboration with other companies, signing research agreements with Korean robot maker Robotis and the Korea Institute of Science and Technology. LG is also investing in global robotics startups, including US-based Figure AI and China’s AGIbot, to enhance safety, intelligence and real-world usability.