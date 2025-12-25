Shares of tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. were the most gifted stocks among retail investors this year, industry data showed Thursday.

According to the data from local brokerage KB Securities Co., Samsung Electronics ranked first by number of transactions in its analysis of stocks most frequently gifted through the firm's in-house stock-gifting service.

Samsung Electronics accounted for 9 percent of all domestic stock-gifting transactions, followed by LG CNS., an information technology affiliate of LG Electronics Inc., and Samsung Electronics' preferred shares.

Combined, gifting transactions involving Samsung Electronics and its preferred shares accounted for more than 10 percent of all domestic stock-gifting deals.

Industry watchers say strong gains in U.S. technology shares boosted domestic semiconductor shares, with Samsung Electronics benefiting in particular. The company's relatively low share price compared with other large semiconductor stocks has made it more affordable to gift.

(Yonhap)