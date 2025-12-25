Hana Financial Group, a leading financial service provider based in South Korea, has vowed to boost senior citizens’ access to banking services and financial solutions, the banking group announced Thursday.

Hana Financial recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korean Senior Citizens Association, pledging to provide stable management of retirement assets and enhance convenience for seniors in using financial services.

Under the partnership, the two entities plan to jointly push for a range of initiatives, including the launch of a co-branded card exclusively for association members, the provision of customized financial products linked to public pensions, the expansion of senior-focused financial counseling and information services, and broader cooperation to enhance the association’s financial welfare programs.

“Finance is a core infrastructure that serves as the foundation for seniors in a super-aged society,” Hana Financial Chair Ham Young-joo said.

“Through the partnership with the Korea Senior Citizens Association, Hana Financial will go beyond simply offering products and expand its role as a long-term partner that supports seniors throughout their lives.”

Lee Joong-keun, head of the Korean Senior Citizens Association, who also heads property developer Booyoung Group, echoed the statement.

“Access to safe and convenient financial services is directly linked to the quality of life in retirement. We hope the agreement with Hana Financial will provide tangible benefits for seniors by strengthening their financial stability and welfare,” Lee said.

Hana Financial will continue to practice inclusive finance by expanding senior-focused products and customized services, as well as financial education and social contribution initiatives, the banking group said.