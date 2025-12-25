Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel would retaliate after a ​military officer was wounded by a blast in Gaza, while Hamas denied responsibility, suggesting the explosive device had been left over from the conflict.

In a speech at a graduation ceremony for Air Force pilots, Netanyahu mentioned the incident in Rafah, part of Gaza where Israeli forces still operate, and said Hamas had made clear it had no plan to disarm as foreseen under the October truce deal.

"Israel will respond accordingly," he said.

The Israeli military earlier said that an explosive device had detonated against a military vehicle in the Rafah area and that one officer had been ‍lightly injured.

Hamas said the incident had taken place in an area where the Israeli military was in full control and that it had warned that explosives remained in the area and elsewhere since the war, reiterating its commitment to the Oct. 10 ceasefire.

Hamas official Mahmoud Merdawi ​said in an earlier post on X that mediators had been informed about the issue.

A 20-point plan issued by US President Donald Trump in September calls for an initial truce followed by steps ‍towards a wider peace. So far, only the first phase has taken effect, including a ceasefire, release of hostages and ‍prisoners, and a partial Israeli withdrawal.

An Israeli delegation met officials from mediating countries in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss efforts to return the ‌remains of the last Israeli ​hostage, police officer Ran Gvili, from Gaza, Netanyahu's office said later Wednesday.

The delegation included officials from ‍the Israeli military, the Shin Bet domestic intelligence service and the Mossad intelligence service.

Trump's plan ultimately calls for Hamas to disarm and have no governing role in Gaza, and for Israel to pull out. Hamas has said ‌it will hand over arms only once a Palestinian state is established, which Israel says it will never allow.

Violence has subsided but not stopped since the Gaza truce took effect, with the sides regularly accusing each other of violations. Gaza's Health Ministry says Israel has killed more than 400 people in the territory while Israel says three soldiers have been killed in ‍militant attacks.

Hamas "openly declares it has no intention of disarming, in complete contradiction to President Trump's 20-point plan," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu said Hezbollah in ‍Lebanon, which Israel severely weakened in strikes last year that also ended in a US-brokered truce, also had no intention to disarm "and we are addressing that as well."

Israel still needs to settle accounts with Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen as well as Iran itself, he added.

"As these old threats change form, new threats arise morning and ​evening. We do not ​seek confrontations, ‍but our eyes are open to every possible danger," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu is set to meet with Trump next week, mainly to discuss the next phase of the US president's Gaza plan.

Hamas said in a statement later Wednesday that a delegation led by its chief negotiator Khalil ⁠al-Hayya had discussed Gaza with Turkey's foreign minister in Ankara.

Al-Hayya warned against what he described as the continuation of Israeli violations of the ceasefire, saying they were aimed at hindering the move to the next phase of the ceasefire deal. (Reuters)