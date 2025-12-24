South Korea reported new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza at three poultry farms Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases this season to 21.

The cases were found at a chicken farm in Anseong, about 65 kilometers south of Seoul, a duck farm in the southwestern county of Gochang and another duck farm in the southwestern city of Naju, according to the Central Disaster Management Headquarters.

Authorities have restricted entry to the farms, and begun culling animals and investigating the outbreaks.

They have also ordered a temporary standstill order on farms and farming vehicles in the affected areas.

Inspections will take place at duck farms affiliated with the two affected duck farms as well as all duck farms in North Jeolla Province, where Gochang is located.

Agriculture ministry officials will also be dispatched to Anseong and the western city of Cheonan, where there is a high possibility of additional cases. (Yonhap)