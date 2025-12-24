Seoul Vibe, a flagship networking zone at the global influencer festival SeoulCon 2025, is set to showcase a business model that converts content and influencers directly into commerce.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. next Monday at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul.

According to the organizers, Seoul Vibe will bring together global influencers alongside representatives from brands, media platforms and content production companies to connect content creation with commerce and global distribution. It will also offer a firsthand look at a new influencer-driven business model in one of Seoul’s most vibrant districts.

During the event, global influencers will host live-commerce and group sessions selling Korean beauty and food products to overseas consumers, highlighting the value creation potential of influencer-led commerce beyond brand promotion.

The lineup will feature award-winning brands recognized at the Seoul Awards, alongside names such as Thekoco, Mixsoon, Pulmuone and Paris Croissant.

This year’s Seoul Vibe was designed by Professor Choi Yu-jin of the Seoul School of Integrated Sciences & Technologies, known as aSSIST University, who heads the school’s flagship Influencer MBA program.

“This year’s Seoul Vibe goes beyond a simple exhibition or networking event, featuring real-time sales of Korean beauty and food products by global influencers that demonstrate a workable export model,” Choi said. “The event will serve as a proving ground for next-generation, influencer-led business models in which content is instantly connected to overseas markets.”