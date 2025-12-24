Prosecutors on Wednesday asked for a two-year prison term for convicted child rapist Cho Doo-soon after he allegedly violated court-imposed restrictions by leaving his home multiple times during school dismissal hours.

“The defendant has repeatedly violated court-issued restrictions and committed another violation even while awaiting judgment after being indicted,” a prosecutor said. “Strong punishment is required to protect the public and uphold the effectiveness of the law.”

The prosecution also sought court-ordered medical treatment in addition to the prison term.

“His cognitive ability has deteriorated, making the risk of reoffending high,” the prosecutor added. “He requires medical or psychological treatment.”

During his final statement, Cho’s lawyers said that all of the unauthorized outings occurred during revised restriction hours that differed from previous ones, and that in most cases he was stopped by probation officers near the entrance or stairwell.

They also asked the court to consider that Cho is elderly and suffers from dementia and impaired decision-making, making it difficult for him to live a normal daily life.

“I will live in repentance and penance,” Cho said briefly, standing with his hands clasped behind his back.

Cho is charged with leaving his home in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, four times between March and June without permission. Cho, who was released in 2020 after serving a 12-year prison sentence, is barred from leaving his home during school commuting hours (7 a.m. to 9 a.m.), school dismissal hours (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and at night (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.).

He is also charged with damaging an electronic ankle monitor used to track his location.

Cho was convicted in 2008 of kidnapping, raping and severely injuring an elementary school student near a church.

He previously violated a court order restricting nighttime outings in 2023 and served three months in prison.