Two North Korean soldiers who were captured in Ukraine while fighting for Russia have written a letter expressing their desire to defect to South Korea, an activist in Seoul said Friday.

Jang Se-yul, head of a North Korean defectors' group in the South, said the two North Korean captives in their 20s wrote such a letter in October when they met a South Korean documentary producer at a prisoner-of-war camp near Kyiv. The letter was delivered to the group via the producer earlier this month.

"We've made up our mind to go to South Korea, thinking of those in South Korea as our parents and brothers," the letter read.

In the letter, the captives expressed their appreciation for those who said the current situation facing them is "not a tragedy but the beginning of a new life."

"A new dream and aspiration have begun springing up on the back of support from people in the Republic of Korea," it said.

The North Korean POWs were under the media spotlight when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote online in January that they had been captured by Ukrainian forces in Russia's western Kursk region while in battle.

Jang said the letter confirmed their desire to go to South Korea. In February, only one of them had expressed such an intent during a meeting with a South Korean lawmaker.

Since October last year, North Korea has deployed around 15,000 troops to Russia to support its war with Ukraine.

The South Korean government said it has notified the Ukrainian government of its willingness to accept the North Korean captives if their intentions are confirmed.