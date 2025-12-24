Won-dollar rate slides after rare policy warning; tax breaks target overseas stock outflows

The Korean won fell to a one-month low on Wednesday after authorities issued a rare director-general-level verbal intervention warning against excessive currency weakness, before paring some of its losses later in the session.

In a joint statement released at 9 a.m., just as onshore trading opened, senior officials at the Finance Ministry and the Bank of Korea said the won’s excessive weakness was undesirable, signaling a tougher stance against persistent foreign-exchange volatility.

“The market will soon see that the series of meetings held over the past week or two, and the rollout of measures by individual ministries and agencies, were part of an effort to put the situation in order,” the statement said, adding that the moves underscore the government’s resolve and capacity to execute a comprehensive policy response.

It was the first verbal intervention at the director-general level in about one year and eight months, marking an escalation from a working-level message issued in October as authorities step up efforts to rein in ongoing swings in the currency market.

The strong policy signal had an immediate impact. The won turned volatile after the message was released at 9 a.m. as onshore trading opened.

After starting stronger at 1,484.9 per dollar from the previous close, the currency quickly reversed course, sliding to around 1,458 — a level last seen in mid-November — within an hour. It later hovered near 1,464 before touching about 1,456 at 1:20 p.m.

Authorities paired the warning with incentives, rolling out tax benefits aimed at encouraging retail investors to cut down on their overseas investment, a key cause that the authorities have been citing as pushing up the dollar demand.

Under the measures, the government will offer a temporary capital gains tax relief to individual investors who shift existing holdings of foreign stocks, held through Tuesday, into long-term domestic investments. The incentive will be available for one year, applied on a differentiated basis depending on the timing of asset sales, and capped at 50 million won ($34,300).

The program will operate through a so-called Reshoring Investment Account, allowing investors to sell foreign stocks and reinvest the proceeds in local equities, which must be held for more than one year to qualify for the tax break. The maximum tax benefit will be available to investors who complete the full cycle of transferring and selling foreign assets, with incentives tapering over time.

Additional steps target currency risk management for retail investors. Major securities firms will roll out retail-oriented forward-exchange products, with tax incentives offered for currency hedging on overseas stocks held through Tuesday.

“Individual investors tend to invest overseas without hedging currency risk, leading to dollar purchases proportional to investment size and adding upward pressure on the exchange rate,” said Choi Ji-young, deputy finance minister for international affairs, at a press briefing.

He added that the rapid rise in overseas investment by retail investors has also increased the need to redirect those flows toward domestic markets. Retail investors accounted for less than 10 percent of Koreans’ overseas equity investment before 2020, a share that has since risen to more than 30 percent, Choi said.

With retail investors holding a combined $161.1 billion of overseas stocks as of end-September, the Finance Ministry said the new incentives would help ease supply-demand imbalances in the local market and bolster dollar inflows.

The package also expands tax support for dividend inflows from overseas subsidiaries of local companies, lifting the tax-exempt portion of such dividends received by domestic headquarters to 100 percent from the current 95 percent.

Wednesday’s rollout is part of broader efforts to steady the weakening won. The central bank has extended its foreign exchange swap with the National Pension Service, while the government set up a regular four-way meeting to review a new framework for managing the fund’s overseas investments. Authorities have also eased forex liquidity stress rules for financial institutions, exporters and foreign firms to encourage inflows.

IM Securities analyst Park Sang-hyun said the government’s tightening of rules is likely to prove effective, helping rein in the exchange rate gradually.

“The government’s and the Bank of Korea’s measures to address FX supply and demand should help calm one-sided bearish sentiment toward the won,” Park said, adding that the currency is more likely to ease gradually rather than stage a sharp rebound.

He also said currency hedging by the NPS would add downward pressure on the dollar-won rate through both sentiment and actual supply-demand dynamics, with global FX trends — including a firmer yen and yuan against the dollar — also supportive of a stronger won.