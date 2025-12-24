Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday it has promoted Jin Eun-sook, executive vice president of its ICT division, to president, making her the first woman to be appointed to the group’s top executive ranks.

Since joining the group in 2022, Jin has led major IT initiatives, including consolidating multiple regional applications into a single global platform and implementing a next-generation enterprise resource planning system to integrate data and improve operational efficiency across the group.

Jin brings extensive experience in cloud, data and platform technologies, having previously served as chief technology officer at NHN. In March, she also became Hyundai Motor’s first female in-house director and its first IT specialist to hold the role. Hyundai Motor Group said Jin is expected to further advance the group’s IT strategy and digital infrastructure as it accelerates its shift toward software-driven mobility.

Separately, Hyundai AutoEver, the group’s software subsidiary, appointed Ryu Seok-moon as its new chief executive officer. Since joining the company in 2024, Ryu has overseen key platform and vehicle software projects and is expected to strengthen Hyundai AutoEver’s technological competitiveness while fostering a developer-centric culture.

“The appointments reflect our focus on placing leaders with strong technology and development expertise at the center of our software and IT strategy,” a Hyundai Motor Group official said. “We will continue to pursue technology-driven management and investment as we advance our software-based mobility vision.”