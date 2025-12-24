Show venue secured for the girl group’s anticipated comeback, though key details remain undisclosed

Girl group I.O.I will reunite in spring 2026 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its debut, a plan effectively confirmed by member Yu Yeonjung during her appearance on a local radio show, Monday.

The 11-member act debuted in May 2016 through Mnet’s audition program “Produce 101” and is set to reach its 10th anniversary next year. Although I.O.I officially disbanded in January 2017 under the terms of its project contract, the group left a lasting impact despite its brief run, sweeping rookie awards in 2016 and 2017 and producing hit songs including “Very Very Very,” “Downpour,” “When the Cherry Blossoms Fade” and “Whatta Man.”

Members Jeon Somi, Kim Sejeong, Chungha, Kim Sohye, Zhou Jieqiong (Kyulkyung), Jung Chaeyeon, Kim Doyeon, Lim Nayoung and Yu are preparing for the reunion. Kang Mina is expected to be absent due to acting commitments.

Speaking on the radio program, Yu acknowledged that preparations were already underway. She said the group had originally planned to keep the reunion secret before revealing it as a surprise, but that news had spread after Somi mentioned it publicly. Yu added that a performance venue had already been secured, though she declined to share further details.

Yu said the reunion is likely to take place in spring, referencing the group’s original debut season, and emphasized that the members are approaching the anniversary seriously given its significance.

Sejeong also addressed the possibility of a reunion in an interview on Dec. 18 following the conclusion of her MBC television series “Moon River.” She said the members share a strong desire to reunite and are mindful of fans who have waited for years, though she stressed that nothing had been finalized at the time.

Somi echoed similar comments in an interview in August ahead of her solo comeback, saying discussions surrounding the 10th anniversary were actively underway and that members were already coordinating schedules for next year.