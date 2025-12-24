The United Arab Emirates honored Korean contemporary artist Lee Bul with the Abu Dhabi Festival Award in Seoul on Wednesday.

Lee Bul received the award from UAE Ambassador to Korea Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi during an Art @ Embassies panel, highlighting her role in cultural dialogue.

“Her (Lee Bul's) interdisciplinary practice continues to inspire audiences around the globe,” said Al Nuaimi, congratulating Lee.

He said the initiative “fosters cultural and educational exchange” and marks a key step in implementing the Seoul Metropolitan Government-Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation cultural cooperation agreement signed in 2024.

The panel brought together curator Maya El Khalil and Emirati artist Moza Al Matrooshi for “insightful perspectives on artistic innovation” and highlighted ADMAF’s cultural diplomacy while boosting Korea-UAE ties through cross-cultural dialogue.