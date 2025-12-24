Two people in cardiac arrest were hospitalized after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Songpa-gu, Seoul, early Wednesday, according to fire officials.

The fire started on the fifth floor of the Olympic Athletes’ Village and Press Village apartment complex at about 5:36 a.m., fire authorities said.

A man and a woman in their 60s who lived in the apartment were found unconscious and taken to a nearby hospital. Another man and woman in their 70s were rescued from the seventh floor with minor injuries caused by smoke inhalation, while 35 other residents evacuated on their own.

Fire authorities dispatched 87 personnel and 28 pieces of equipment to the scene. The blaze was extinguished at about 7:11 a.m., roughly an hour and a half after it broke out.

Police and fire authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, saying the possibility of arson is low.