WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- The US Federal Communications Commission said Monday it is barring imports of all ​new models of foreign-made drones and critical components including from China's DJI and Autel, saying they pose unacceptable risks to US national security.

The addition to the FCC's "Covered List" means that DJI, Autel and other foreign drone companies will not be able to obtain the necessary FCC approval to sell new models of drones or critical components in the US.

In December 2024 Congress had ordered DJI and Autel added to the list within one year unless a security review deemed it appropriate to continue sales.

The move is a significant escalation in Washington's battles to crack down on Chinese-made drones in recent years. In September, the Commerce Department said it plans to issue rules to restrict Chinese drone imports that could ‍go beyond the FCC action.

The FCC designation does not prohibit import, sale or use of any existing device models the telecom regulator previously authorized, and does not impact any previously purchased drones, the FCC said. It added that consumers can continue to use any drones they previously purchased legally.

DJI, the world's largest drone-maker, said it was disappointed by ​the decision to add foreign-made drones to the Covered List. "While DJI was not singled out, no information has been released regarding what information was used by the Executive Branch in reaching its determination," the company said.

DJI previously said that being added to the Covered List would effectively ban it from offering ‍new drone models in the United States. The company sells more than half of US commercial drones.

Lin Jian, a spokesperson ‍for China's foreign ministry, said Tuesday that China opposed the US' "overly broad interpretation of the concept of national security" and the setting up of "discriminatory" lists. He urged ‌Washington to "correct its wrong practices" and ​provide a fair environment for Chinese companies.

A spokesperson for China's Commerce ministry also expressed "strong opposition" Tuesday, saying in a ‍statement that China will take "necessary measures" to safeguard the legitimate rights of Chinese enterprises if the US insists on its way.

The FCC said it received the results of a White House-convened, executive-branch interagency review of the risks of foreign drones Sunday, which found that ‌imported drones and components pose security risks "given the threats from unauthorized surveillance, sensitive data exfiltration, supply chain vulnerabilities, and other potential threats to the homeland."

The review said the Pentagon could make future determinations that specific drones or classes of drone do not pose risks and remove them from the restrictions.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in June that aims to reduce US reliance on Chinese drone companies.

Sebastian Gorka, senior director of counterterrorism at the National Security ‍Council, said the action was part of ensuring that drones are made in the United States. "Drones are a large part of America’s future security. They must be made in the USA," he wrote ‍on X on Monday.

DJI said earlier this month that "more than 80 percent of the nation's 1,800+ state and local law enforcement and emergency response agencies that operate drone programs use DJI technology; these programs will be at immediate risk if they no longer have access to the most cost-effective and efficient drone technology available."

Trump and the FCC both cited the upcoming Olympics and the World Cup and concerns ​about drone misuse.

Republican Representative ​Rick Crawford praised ‍the decision, saying "the use of Chinese-made drones, with widespread access over the US airspace, has been a counterintelligence nightmare for years ... we cannot compromise our national security in exchange for cheap goods intended to flood the US market."

Chinese manufacturer Hikvision filed suit in the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia earlier this month, challenging the FCC decision to ⁠block new approvals for devices with parts from companies on its Covered List and let the agency bar previously approved equipment in some instances.

In September, a US judge rejected a bid by DJI to be removed from the US Defense Department's list of companies allegedly working with Beijing's military.