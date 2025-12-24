Jisoo of Blackpink has hit 100 million streams on Spotify with solo single “Eyes Closed.”

It is her fourth song to reach the milestone as a solo singer.

She collaborated with British musician Zayn, formerly of One Direction, for the digital single, which dropped in October. The dreamy pop tune debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 72, her first solo entry on the main songs chart. It entered Billboard Global excl. US at No. 10 and ranked No. 37 on Official Singles Top 100 in the UK.

Meanwhile, she is cast as the female lead in Netflix drama “Boyfriend on Demand” which starts airing next year. In January, the artist, as a member of the quartet, will have three shows each in Tokyo and Hong Kong for its world tour “Deadline.”