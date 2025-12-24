The National Assembly, led by the ruling Democratic Party, was set Wednesday to vote on a contentious anti-fake news bill, as the opposition's filibuster to block the move was reaching its 24-hour limit.

The Democratic Party was expected to put the revised Information and Communications Network Act to a vote during a plenary session, a day after the main opposition People Power Party launched a new filibuster to stall the procedure amid the standoff.

The anti-fake news bill defines false or fabricated information and seeks to ban its circulation across telecommunication networks. It also includes a provision holding media outlets and YouTubers liable for punitive damages of up to five times the amount of losses if they spread disinformation for illicit gains and cause harm to others.

The opposition has denounced the bill as an attempt to silence the media and infringe on freedom of expression, while the ruling party has said it is aimed at curbing the spread of false and fabricated information and enhancing accountability.

The PPP launched the filibuster, a parliamentary tactic to delay the vote by continuing debate, on Tuesday to prevent the DP from moving forward with the bill.

It was the PPP's second filibuster in two days after it staged the extended debate Monday to delay the vote for the legislation creating a special insurrection tribunal related to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed imposition of martial law.

The PPP set a new record for the longest filibuster, with party leader Jang Dong-hyuk speaking for 24 hours in the National Assembly starting Monday. The insurrection tribunal bill was eventually passed by the DP using its parliamentary majority.

The PPP's second filibuster is set to reach its 24-hour limit just after noon, clearing the way for the DP to pass the anti-fake news bill and ending the rival parties' filibuster showdown. (Yonhap)