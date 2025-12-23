South Korea on Tuesday urged Cambodia and Thailand to hold talks to resolve escalating border clashes, welcoming efforts by neighboring countries to ease tensions.

"We appreciate ASEAN's efforts to de-escalate tensions and seek a peaceful resolution to the situation," foreign ministry spokesperson Park Il said in a commentary.

"The South Korean government urges Cambodia and Thailand to resolve the situation peacefully through dialogue at the earliest date possible," he said.

Park added that Seoul welcomes the convening of the special foreign ministers' meeting among the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which both Cambodia and Thailand are members, to address the situation.

Bangkok and Phnom Penh have engaged in military clashes along their land border for a third week, so far resulting in at least 80 deaths, after truce talks collapsed.

The two countries agreed at Monday's meeting of ASEAN's top diplomats to hold talks between their defense officials on resuming the ceasefire.

Thailand and Cambodia have clashed over their shared land border, a dispute that remains unresolved due to competing territorial claims dating back to the French colonial era. (Yonhap)